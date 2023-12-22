Facts

17:34 22.12.2023

Ihnat on downed Russian Su-34: It's one of newest aircraft

1 min read
Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, commenting on three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers shot down by Ukrainian forces, said this is modern and expensive aircraft.

"There are dozens of these aircraft. Unfortunately, they continue to produce them. This is one of the newest aircraft, along with the Su-35, it is already a fighter-bomber, it can carry out strikes in the air, on the ground, a multi-role aircraft. The crew consists of two pilots. It is with these aircraft that the invaders strike with guided bombs and guided missiles. This is a rather expensive, modern aircraft," Ihnat said on air at the telethon.

According to the speaker, the plane could cost at least $50 million.

"This hasn't happened for a long time. The Su-34 hasn't been included in our positive statistics for a long time," he said.

Earlier, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk said the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on Friday at noon.

Tags: #armed_forces #su_34

