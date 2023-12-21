Facts

20:42 21.12.2023

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

1 min read
Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

On the eve of Christmas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the military and the population to pay maximum attention to the protection of frontline and frontline regions, in particular, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

“Now, on the eve of Christmas, everyone in our state should remember that this time is a time for concentration, a time for work, a time to be able to relax afterwards,” he said in a video address.

He noted that “in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and every other region of ours, where the fate of the state is currently being decided by our warriors, by all our people, maximum attention should be paid to defense.”

“Maximum energy for Ukraine to be able to achieve its goals. I thank everyone who lives in this way. Who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine,” the President stated.

Tags: #defense #christmas #front

MORE ABOUT

20:44 21.12.2023
Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

19:58 20.12.2023
Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

08:05 20.12.2023
Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

20:33 15.12.2023
Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

19:11 15.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

20:29 01.12.2023
Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

19:16 30.11.2023
European Council Head Michel: Europe needs defense union

European Council Head Michel: Europe needs defense union

19:10 24.11.2023
Ukraine, Lithuania planning to create joint ammo, drone production

Ukraine, Lithuania planning to create joint ammo, drone production

19:46 21.11.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with Pistorius situation on battlefield, thanks Germany for new package of strong military assistance

Zelenskyy discusses with Pistorius situation on battlefield, thanks Germany for new package of strong military assistance

12:32 17.11.2023
Five Italian companies join Alliance of Defense Industries

Five Italian companies join Alliance of Defense Industries

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Total of four air bombs dropped on Toretsk mines – Klymenko

LATEST

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy hands over another certificates for obtaining apartments to military personnel-Heroes and families of fallen Heroes

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

AD
AD
AD
AD