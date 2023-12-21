Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

On the eve of Christmas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the military and the population to pay maximum attention to the protection of frontline and frontline regions, in particular, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

“Now, on the eve of Christmas, everyone in our state should remember that this time is a time for concentration, a time for work, a time to be able to relax afterwards,” he said in a video address.

He noted that “in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and every other region of ours, where the fate of the state is currently being decided by our warriors, by all our people, maximum attention should be paid to defense.”

“Maximum energy for Ukraine to be able to achieve its goals. I thank everyone who lives in this way. Who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine,” the President stated.