Kyivstar to compensate clients for failure with free month of services, to provide UAH 100 mln to Ukrainian military

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar, as compensation for communication problems during a large-scale outage, will provide existing customers with the opportunity to use the services they subscribe to free of charge for a month, and will provide UAH 100 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the company reported on Thursday.

"We saw many proposals on social networks to redirect personal compensations of clients to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We decided not to choose between compensation or donation. Therefore, in addition to canceling the tariff fee, Kyivstar provides UAH 100 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov, quoted in a press release, said.

Prepaid, contract and contract subscribers with the Home Internet service will not be charged the planned fee for the service package in the period from December 22 to January 21, while all other subscribers will have services provided free of charge from January 1 to January 31.

For corporate clients this will be in the form of a 100% discount on tariff fees using mobile services, fixed-line Internet, data transfer and telephony from January 1 to January 31.

As reported, after a failure early in the morning of December 12, caused by a massive cyber attack, Kyivstar began resuming voice services on the evening of December 13; a day later, mobile Internet from the company was relaunched in some regions, and the company announced its full restoration in the country in the evening December 15.

The company announced the full restoration of all services, including SMS text messaging and mobile Internet in roaming, on December 20.