Facts

20:07 20.12.2023

Action dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia held in New York

2 min read

An event dedicated to Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia was held in New York: the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge and the Verizon building were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and a Ukrainian children's choir sang carols in the passage of the Central Railway Station.

"Today in New York, the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Verizon building were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. And the Ukrainian children's choir sang carols in the passage of the Central Railway Station. An animation was designed behind the choir at the Central Railway Station that visualizes the number of missing missing children. This projection can also be seen in other places in New York, including the Brooklyn Bridge and the Verizon building," the President's Office press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The rally was reportedly held under the slogan: "These children will not come home for the holidays," and was organized by actor and director Isaac Liev Schreiber through the BlueCheck initiative and the Lubetzki Family Foundation to remind Americans of 19,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

At least 19,546 Ukrainian children aged six months to 17 years were abducted from their homes, families and the country. "Once in Russia, their identities are erased and they are forced to adopt Russian culture and citizenship. As American families across the country gather for the holidays, this campaign is a reminder that without our continued support for Ukraine, these abducted children may never to return home. We support," Schreiber said, according to the press service.

In 2022, following the full-scale Russian military invasion, Schreiber became an active supporter of Ukraine, co-founding Blue Check Ukraine, an organization created to make the donation process easier for those Americans who want to help Ukraine.

Schreiber takes an active part in the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia and actively supports the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

Tags: #usa #action #children #kidnapped

