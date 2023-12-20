Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar has resolved communication problems that arose on the morning of December 20 in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine, the company's press service reported.

"Services are operating as usual," the company said.

The mobile operator company also reported that the LTE service in Ukraine and in international roaming operates without speed limits.

"The Kyivstar network is completing stabilization after a large-scale hacker attack. In the near future, the company will announce the accrual of bonuses and compensation to subscribers who were unable to use communication services due to the hacker attack," the press service said.

On Wednesday morning, Kyivstar reported problems with voice communications and the operation of the mobile application in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine. Users in the comments under the post wrote that there is no connection in Lviv, and it disappears in Rivne and Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions. At the same time, everything is working in Ternopil and Vinnytsia. A number of users also reported problems with Home Internet in Dnipro.