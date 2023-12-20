Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares that it is impossible for a part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO.

"As for NATO. This is the most powerful option for us. We are not invited to join NATO. And the signals regarding the partial participation of some ... frankly speaking, are nonsense," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The President stressed that Ukraine had never received proposals from partners regarding the accession of a part of the country's territory to NATO.

"And to be honest, it's hard for me to imagine how it could be … I think these are big risks for us. I am sure that if part of Ukraine is in NATO, it means that he [Putin] will enter and a war with NATO will begin. And then the question arises: will the NATO countries fight for a part of the Ukrainian territory that has one or another status in NATO? We do not recognize the occupied territories as Russian," he stressed.