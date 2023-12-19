Facts

21:20 19.12.2023

Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

2 min read
The Ukrainian side plans to transfer the relevant documents to Russia after finalizing the Peace Formula, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The President stressed that work on the first five points of the future document was carried out within the framework of the meeting of advisers in Malta. The last five points are planned to be finalized at the meeting in Switzerland. After that, it is planned to hold a summit of the leaders of the states, at which agreements will be reached on fundamental issues.

"When will the leaders' summit take place (...) There will be an agreement between the countries on fundamental things, which we will then begin to work on and prepare an appropriate document. When the relevant document is ready, then we will be able to hand it over to the representatives of the Russian Federation in one format or another. When all the states of the world unite around our document, it can be transferred, for example, through the UN or other leaders, to the other side. And if it is ready to accept this document, it will indicate that the issue of negotiations is relevant. It is not relevant today. I don't see a request from Russia," Zelenskyy said.

