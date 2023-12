Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that help from the United States will be very soon.

"Help [from the USA] is needed now… It seems to me that it will be very soon," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The President also noted that the decision on assistance from the United States would be a signal to the European Union about their assistance package.