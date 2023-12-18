Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomes the adoption by the EU of the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“Grateful to the EU for today’s 12th sanctions package on Russia. Timely tightening of sectoral sanctions, including a phased ban on Russian diamonds, metallurgy, and other extended prohibitions. Timely tightening of sectoral sanctions, including a phased ban on Russian diamonds, metallurgy, and other extended prohibitions. Defunding the Russian war machine is a sure way to peace and security in Europe,” the minister said on Twitter.

The EU Council, as reported earlier on December 18, approved another package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Thus, as part of the next round of sanctions, Brussels imposed a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, including those that were processed in third countries or transported through Russia; it decided to expand the ban on the transit of goods from the EU to third countries through the territory of Russia, extending it to any goods that may have a military purpose.

In addition, more than 140 individuals and legal entities, including 29 Russian organizations, were included in the 12th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

In addition, according to the message, the EU also prohibits Russian citizens from holding senior positions in companies on its territory, in particular those related to the provision of crypto wallet services to Russians.

“Restrictions are also imposed on "the provision of enterprise management software and software for industrial design and manufacturing."

The EU Council announced that the 12th package of sanctions against Russia adopted by it on Monday includes Switzerland among the countries that apply similar restrictive measures to imports of metallurgical products from Russia.