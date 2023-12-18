Opponents of Kremlin regime attack stronghold of Russian army near Terebreno, Belgorod region – intelligence

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirms the fact of military clashes near the village of Terebreno, Belgorod region (Russia) and declares the destruction of a platoon stronghold of Russian troops by some opponents of the current Russian government.

"As a result of the attack carried out by opponents of the Kremlin regime in the Belgorod region, a platoon stronghold of Russian troops was destroyed. An unexpected attack on the positions of terrorist Russian army units caused a panic reaction among the personnel of the local garrison. Thus, on the orders of the local commanders of the Russian troops, chaotic artillery fire was opened in the surrounding villages," the intelligence agency said in the Telegram channel on Sunday.