Facts

13:57 18.12.2023

Trust in parliament among Ukrainians falls to 15%, 59% trust Zelenskyy and Zaluzhny – KIIS opinion poll

3 min read
Trust in parliament among Ukrainians falls to 15%, 59% trust Zelenskyy and Zaluzhny – KIIS opinion poll

The share of Ukrainians who trust the Verkhovna Rada decreased from 35% in December 2022 to 15%, and the share of those who do not trust it increased from 34% to 61%, according to the results of a study conducted from November 29 to December 9 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Trust in the government fell from 52% to 26%, while distrust grew from 19% to 44%.

There is also a downward trend in trust in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he retains predominant trust among the Ukrainian public: now 62% trust the president, 18% do not trust him; in December 2022, 84% trusted, 5% did not trust.

The Armed Forces retain absolute trust in society – both in December 2022 and now, 96% trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, 88% of Ukrainians trust Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, while only 4% do not trust him.

The majority of Ukrainians – 59% – simultaneously trust both Zelenskyy and Zaluzhny. Only 14% trust Zaluzhny but do not trust Zelenskyy, and only 1% trust Zelenskyy but do not trust Zaluzhny.

Trust in the Security Service of Ukraine has decreased somewhat, but now the majority of Ukrainians trust it – 58% versus 16% (in December 2022 it was 63% versus 9%). At the same time, trust in the police has decreased more significantly – from 58% in December 2022 to 41% now (distrust has increased from 14% to 29%).

Trust in courts and prosecutors is critically low, with a significant deterioration compared to last year: only 12% of Ukrainians trust courts and only 9% trust prosecutors. 61% and 64% do not trust, respectively. In December 2022, 25% trusted courts, 21% trusted prosecutors, but there were much fewer (twice) those who did not trust them.

In Ukraine, high trust in volunteers remains – 84% trust them and only 3% do not trust them (in December 2022 the figures were almost identical).

The Ukrainian media have significantly lost trust, whose trust indicators have returned to the level of December 2021: over the past year, from 57% to 29%, fewer people trust the Ukrainian media (from 14% to 40%, there are more people who do not trust them).

In addition, the church is steadily losing public trust: between December 2021 and December 2022, trust in it fell from 51% to 44%, and between December 2022 and December 2023 – from 44% to 38%.

The survey was conducted using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,031 adult respondents from all controlled regions of Ukraine. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added, but the results obtained still remain highly representative.

Tags: #trust

MORE ABOUT

09:12 06.06.2022
Reznikov suggests creating trust fund for Ukraine in EU

Reznikov suggests creating trust fund for Ukraine in EU

15:07 17.08.2021
Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

18:07 22.03.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

16:29 22.03.2021
Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

17:09 09.11.2016
Bank Trust to attract investor to increase charter capital by 2.5 times

Bank Trust to attract investor to increase charter capital by 2.5 times

12:50 07.04.2016
Rothschild Trust confirms Poroshenko blind trust deed for Roshen

Rothschild Trust confirms Poroshenko blind trust deed for Roshen

18:44 14.01.2016
Poroshenko declares transfer of his stake in Roshen to independent 'blind' trust

Poroshenko declares transfer of his stake in Roshen to independent 'blind' trust

AD

HOT NEWS

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Polish carriers again block passage of trucks through Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint - Border Guard Service

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

LATEST

Two enemy informants, who scouted positions, rotation schedules of Ukraine’s AFU, sentenced to real terms

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

URCS developing first aid training program for people with disabilities

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

AD
AD
AD
AD