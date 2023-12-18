Trust in parliament among Ukrainians falls to 15%, 59% trust Zelenskyy and Zaluzhny – KIIS opinion poll

The share of Ukrainians who trust the Verkhovna Rada decreased from 35% in December 2022 to 15%, and the share of those who do not trust it increased from 34% to 61%, according to the results of a study conducted from November 29 to December 9 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Trust in the government fell from 52% to 26%, while distrust grew from 19% to 44%.

There is also a downward trend in trust in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he retains predominant trust among the Ukrainian public: now 62% trust the president, 18% do not trust him; in December 2022, 84% trusted, 5% did not trust.

The Armed Forces retain absolute trust in society – both in December 2022 and now, 96% trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, 88% of Ukrainians trust Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, while only 4% do not trust him.

The majority of Ukrainians – 59% – simultaneously trust both Zelenskyy and Zaluzhny. Only 14% trust Zaluzhny but do not trust Zelenskyy, and only 1% trust Zelenskyy but do not trust Zaluzhny.

Trust in the Security Service of Ukraine has decreased somewhat, but now the majority of Ukrainians trust it – 58% versus 16% (in December 2022 it was 63% versus 9%). At the same time, trust in the police has decreased more significantly – from 58% in December 2022 to 41% now (distrust has increased from 14% to 29%).

Trust in courts and prosecutors is critically low, with a significant deterioration compared to last year: only 12% of Ukrainians trust courts and only 9% trust prosecutors. 61% and 64% do not trust, respectively. In December 2022, 25% trusted courts, 21% trusted prosecutors, but there were much fewer (twice) those who did not trust them.

In Ukraine, high trust in volunteers remains – 84% trust them and only 3% do not trust them (in December 2022 the figures were almost identical).

The Ukrainian media have significantly lost trust, whose trust indicators have returned to the level of December 2021: over the past year, from 57% to 29%, fewer people trust the Ukrainian media (from 14% to 40%, there are more people who do not trust them).

In addition, the church is steadily losing public trust: between December 2021 and December 2022, trust in it fell from 51% to 44%, and between December 2022 and December 2023 – from 44% to 38%.

The survey was conducted using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,031 adult respondents from all controlled regions of Ukraine. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added, but the results obtained still remain highly representative.