Press Conferences

15:07 17.08.2021

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

3 min read

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Armed Forces of Ukraine (34.6%), ATO veterans (34.2%), volunteers (36.2%), doctors (23%), public organizations (8.1%) enjoy the highest level of trust among Ukrainians), according to the results of the monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes and assessments of the population of Ukraine" by the Social Monitoring Center.

There is a positive balance of trust among city/village heads (9.8%), city/town/village councils (1.2%), Internet publications (10.5%), according to a study presented in Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Negative balance of the level of trust, among political parties (-62.2%), the Verkhovna Rada (-61.8%), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (-58%), the Prosecutor's Office (-51.3%), the National Bank of Ukraine (-42.1%), the State Security Service of Ukraine (-39.6%), trade unions (-35.1%), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (-31%), Ministry of Health of Ukraine (-27.7%), National Police of Ukraine (-26.3%), regional councils (-24.8%), religious organizations (-6.6%). The Ukrainian media (television (-21.2%), radio (-30.3%), newspapers (-30.3%) have a negative balance of the level of trust.

Some 69% of respondents agreed that life in Ukraine is getting worse with every next president (37.7% said that "definitely agree," 31.3% "rather agree"). Some 25.3% disagree with this statement (19.3% said "rather, do not agree," 6% said "definitely do not agree"). Some 5.7% found it difficult to answer.

Some 65.2% agree that regardless of who exactly becomes the next president of Ukraine, this person will represent the interests of only his party and only those voters who live in a certain territory of the country, and not the entire people of Ukraine (28.3% said "definitely agree," 36.9% "rather agree"). Some 26.8% of those who took part in the survey do not agree with this opinion (19% said "rather, do not agree," 7.8% said "definitely do not agree"). Some 8% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Some 68.7% said they agree that the political split in Ukraine after each presidential election is the main reason why the necessary attention is not paid to reforms in Ukraine, and there are processes of confrontation between supporters and opponents of the elected president (29.4% said "definitely agree," 39.3% "rather agree"). Some 23.3% of the respondents disagree with this (18.7% said "rather, do not agree," 4.6% "definitely do not agree"). Some 8% found it difficult to answer the question.

Some 37.4% answered that the current government can ensure the safety of citizens of Ukraine, 51.3% cannot, and 11% found it difficult to answer.

Some 10.7% of respondents indicated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is completely independent in his decisions and actions, 40.6% "in some issues – independent, in others – dependent", 42% "completely dependent on the influence of other countries and international organizations." Some 6.7% found it difficult to answer.

Some 7.8% of respondents noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is completely independent in its decisions and actions, some 40.9% "in some issues some independent, in others dependent," 42.3% "completely dependent on the influence of other countries and international organizations." Some 9% did not answer the question.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 11, 2021. Some 3,012 respondents took part in it. The method of collecting information is a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, the standard deviation is from 1.1% to 1.9%.

Tags: #level #conference #trust
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 17.08.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

16:32 17.08.2021
National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

16:31 17.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

15:51 17.08.2021
Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

15:20 17.08.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

13:57 17.08.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

15:11 12.08.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

14:09 10.08.2021
Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

16:55 09.08.2021
Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Creation of bee farms in Ukraine hampered by unwillingness of beekeepers to leave business, switch to hired labor – experts

Over 30% of Ukrainians approve strengthening president's powers - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD