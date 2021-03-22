Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

KYIV. March 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 69% of Ukrainians believe that events in the country are developing in the wrong direction, and only 16% believe that in the right direction, according to the data of a sociological poll conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF), presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

It is noted that the number of negative assessments of the Ukraine's direction over the previous month decreased by 5%, while the number of positive assessments increased by 2%.

In addition, 56% of respondents are convinced that events are developing in the wrong direction not only in the whole country, but also in their region, and another 51% believe that in their locality.

At the same time, 61% of young people aged from 18 to 24 and 71% of people over 55 years old are negatively disposed towards the development of events in the country.

As the most pressing problems in Ukraine, respondents named the low level of wages and pensions (37%), corruption (34%), high utility tariffs (33%), the military conflict in Donbas (31%), rising prices (25%), unemployment (24%), the coronavirus pandemic (20%), the quality of medical services and the prices of medicines (18%), the lack of professionalism of the authorities (16%), and the state of the roads (14%).

As noted, over the month, the level of public discontent regarding the problem of high tariffs fell by 6%.

At the same time, only 27% of respondents in western Ukraine face the problem of high utility tariffs.

According to sociological data, 34% of Ukrainians over the past year thought about going abroad to work or to live permanently. At the same time, 64% did not think about it, and 2% found it difficult to answer.

Among those who would like to go abroad, 65% would prefer the EU countries, 10% – the United States, and 9% – Canada. Only 4% of respondents would choose Russia and 2% – other, except for Russia, CIS countries.

The vast majority of respondents (79%) have not heard of the tax amnesty bill initiated by Zelensky, which provides for a one-time payment to the budget (5%) of previously non-taxable income. Some 18% of respondents answered that they had heard, but did not know the details, and only 3% were well aware of the initiative.

At the same time, 27% are sure that the president's initiative will affect only people with an average and low income, 26% believe that this proposal is unacceptable for the population and 20% found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from March 3 to March 13, 2021 among 2,400 respondents aged 18 and over throughout Ukraine (excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) by the "face-to-face" method using a structured interactive questionnaire. The statistical error does not exceed 2.05%.