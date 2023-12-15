Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the next weeks will be active in foreign policy.

"We continue to work with our partners so that unity in the defense of Ukraine is preserved both in Europe and in America, with everyone else in the world who supports us, supports the state and international law," he said in a video message on Friday.

"We will do everything possible to make Ukraine strong, and so that next year we can all be confident in defense support, macro-financial, and political support," Zelenskyy said.