13:16 14.06.2023

Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

KYIV. June 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Citizens of Ukraine most of all trust President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center and presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the results of the study, Zelenskyy was most often trusted - 83.5%, Kim - 63%, volunteer Serhiy Prytula - 56%, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak - 51%.

Ukrainians more often express trust than distrust to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko (48% and 35%, respectively), NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov (46% and 23%, respectively), Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov (43% and 32%, respectively), activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko (respectively 28% and 22%), Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk (respectively 26% and 15%), and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko (respectively 22% and 16%).

The majority of respondents do not trust the leader of the Batkivschyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko (80%), the head of the Platform for Life and Peace group, Yuriy Boiko (77%), and the co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction, Petro Poroshenko (73%).

They more often express distrust than trust to head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia (46% do not trust, 18% trust), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (39% and 36% respectively), and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (34% and 27%).

The sociological service of the Razumkov Center conducted a poll on May 23-31 as part of the MATRA program funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The survey was conducted face-to-face in all regions controlled by the government of Ukraine, where there are no hostilities, and in Kyiv.

Some 2,020 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

