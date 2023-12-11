Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

On December 11, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive to the United States for a working visit. Ukraine's President will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and hold a series of meetings and negotiations, the President's Office press service said on Sunday evening, December 10.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on securing unity among the United States, Europe, and the rest of the world in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as well as strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of nations," according to the statement in the Office's Telegram channel.

It is noted that key topics for discussion in Washington will include further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, particularly through joint projects on the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as the coordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a meeting between the two presidents is planned for Tuesday, December 12.

"President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion," she said on X social media.