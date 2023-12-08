Facts

18:13 08.12.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross urges to prevent misuse of emblems of Intl Red Cross Movement

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) calls for preventing the misuse of the emblems of the International Red Cross Movement – the Red Cross, Red Crescent and the Red Crystal.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross and twelve national Red Cross societies are conducting a one-day international campaign to protect the emblem on social networks ... National societies emphasize the importance of ... regulating the use of identification emblems. We urge to prevent any misuse of the emblems," URCS wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The message notes that during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the URCS has faced more than 100 cases of misuse of the emblem. Often, emblems are illegally placed on vehicles by foreign organizations providing humanitarian or volunteer assistance, evacuating people, and rescuing animals.

The Ukrainian Red Cross recalled that the misuse of the emblem during an armed conflict may weaken its protective value, "endanger the lives of those authorized to use the emblem for protection in providing medical care, restrict safe access for Movement personnel or interfere with the delivery of humanitarian aid."

The Red Cross, the Red Crescent and he Red Crystal are the emblems of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

"The Red Cross, the Red Crescent and the Red Crystal are internationally recognized symbols of neutrality and protection during an armed conflict. This protection applies to medical and religious personnel of the armed forces or indicates that persons or objects belong to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement," the URCS stressed.

