In Kyiv region, as result of Russian missile attack, private houses damaged, no hits on critical infrastructure – regional head

In Kyiv region, as a result of the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation, no hits were recorded on critical or residential infrastructure; there was damage to private houses in several communities, head of the regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

On his telegram channel, he noted that the air raid lasted more than 1.5 hours, and air defense forces were actively working in the region.

"No hits were recorded on critical or residential infrastructure. According to recent information, there were no casualties," Kravchenko wrote.

As a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets, as of 08:45 there is already information about damage to private houses in several communities in the region.

"Windows were broken in houses, walls were partially destroyed. Emergency services are already working. More detailed information about the damage will be provided later," he informed.

Operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the morning attack. People will be provided with all the necessary assistance, Kravchenko assured.