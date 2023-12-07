Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin, has announced an agreement with two American leading companies on the joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine.

“There are long-term solutions, but they are very important for us. This is a decision on the production of ammunition, primarily 155 caliber. We have agreements with two leading American companies on the joint production of 155 caliber ammunition in Ukraine. The implementation of these projects will take years,” he said on the telethon.

According to the minister, the production process of 155 caliber ammunition takes “at least two, maximum three years.”

“To start this production, we need technologies that our partners own. Ukraine has never produced these calibers, you know that. Therefore, the earlier we start, the sooner we will have these solutions and they will work for the Defense Forces,” he said.

As reported, on December 6-7, a forum of representatives of Ukrainian and American industry is being held in Washington with the participation of representatives of the authorities of the two countries. Within its framework, the parties are exploring the possibilities of joint production of weapons.