Facts

18:44 07.12.2023

Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

1 min read
Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin, has announced an agreement with two American leading companies on the joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine.

“There are long-term solutions, but they are very important for us. This is a decision on the production of ammunition, primarily 155 caliber. We have agreements with two leading American companies on the joint production of 155 caliber ammunition in Ukraine. The implementation of these projects will take years,” he said on the telethon.

According to the minister, the production process of 155 caliber ammunition takes “at least two, maximum three years.”

“To start this production, we need technologies that our partners own. Ukraine has never produced these calibers, you know that. Therefore, the earlier we start, the sooner we will have these solutions and they will work for the Defense Forces,” he said.

As reported, on December 6-7, a forum of representatives of Ukrainian and American industry is being held in Washington with the participation of representatives of the authorities of the two countries. Within its framework, the parties are exploring the possibilities of joint production of weapons.

Tags: #ammunition

MORE ABOUT

10:42 05.12.2023
Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

19:34 29.11.2023
One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

16:42 22.11.2023
Lithuanian Defense Ministry announces transfer of 3 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine

Lithuanian Defense Ministry announces transfer of 3 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine

11:52 15.11.2023
Borrell: European industry has capacity to produce 1 mln ammunition rounds per year

Borrell: European industry has capacity to produce 1 mln ammunition rounds per year

09:35 14.11.2023
Borrell: We continue to pursue goal of supplying Ukraine with 1 bln ammunition

Borrell: We continue to pursue goal of supplying Ukraine with 1 bln ammunition

18:05 10.11.2023
EU still committed to supplying Ukraine with ammo – senior official

EU still committed to supplying Ukraine with ammo – senior official

20:14 08.11.2023
Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 100,000 rounds of ammunition for 120 mm mortars

Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 100,000 rounds of ammunition for 120 mm mortars

18:46 11.10.2023
Norway, Sweden and Denmark announce joint initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Norway, Sweden and Denmark announce joint initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine

19:25 08.09.2023
Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

17:12 03.08.2023
Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial assistance worth $1 bln

LATEST

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

Occupation authorities ban activities of UGCC in captured territory of Zaporizhia region

Charges brough by USA against four Russia-related servicemen not last one for American colleagues – Kostin

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

In Ukraine, due to hostilities, technical reasons, 408 settlements without electricity

Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

AD
AD
AD
AD