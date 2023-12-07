Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

A bill to allocate a large package of financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan did not pass a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate.

According to a video broadcast of the Senate meeting, the initiative provided for an aid package of $106 billion, including $61 billion of which was intended to help Ukraine.

The Senate has blocked legislation that would guarantee a major aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Republicans have pushed for tougher immigration controls at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Of the required 60 votes, some 49 congressmen voted in favor and 51 voted against.

Republicans and independent Senator Bernie Sanders voted against the bill.

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congressmen to approve a package of additional assistance to Ukraine.