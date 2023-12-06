Facts

20:13 06.12.2023

Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

1 min read
Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

Georgia wants NATO to offer it clear approaches for the country's accession, and the organization should follow the European Union's example by giving specific recommendations followed by assessment-based decisions to the country, Shalva Papuashvili, speaker of the Georgian parliament, said.

"At a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission, I reported on how Georgia manages to maintain a safe environment in these difficult circumstances and contribute to ensuring international security. I proposed that NATO follow the example of the European Union, which offers us specific recommendations and makes corresponding assessment-based decisions as they are met," Papuashvili told Georgian journalists in Brussels on Wednesday.

Georgia should have "clear criteria and expectations" on its path to integration with NATO, he said.

Papuashvili hopes that clear support for Georgia's accession to NATO will be given at the next summit of the alliance in Washington in 2024, he said.

"We want NATO to provide clear approaches for Georgia's accession to the organization," he said.

Tags: #nato #georgia #membership

MORE ABOUT

20:53 05.12.2023
There’s absolute majority in EU that supports opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine – Kuleba

There’s absolute majority in EU that supports opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine – Kuleba

17:16 04.12.2023
NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

13:36 02.12.2023
Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

19:19 29.11.2023
Only 5% of polled Ukrainians oppose Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO, more than half oppose accession only within govt-controlled territories

Only 5% of polled Ukrainians oppose Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO, more than half oppose accession only within govt-controlled territories

19:09 29.11.2023
Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

18:24 29.11.2023
Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

14:20 29.11.2023
NATO Secretary General: Allies provided Ukraine with recommendations on priority reforms

NATO Secretary General: Allies provided Ukraine with recommendations on priority reforms

12:51 29.11.2023
Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

12:10 29.11.2023
Stoltenberg: At first historic meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council at FMs level, we going to discuss support for Ukraine on path to NATO and on battlefield

Stoltenberg: At first historic meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council at FMs level, we going to discuss support for Ukraine on path to NATO and on battlefield

11:03 29.11.2023
Over last two months, Defense Ministry, AFU implement four more NATO standards

Over last two months, Defense Ministry, AFU implement four more NATO standards

AD

HOT NEWS

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

LATEST

USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Christmas tree lit up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv – mayor

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

AD
AD
AD
AD