Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

Georgia wants NATO to offer it clear approaches for the country's accession, and the organization should follow the European Union's example by giving specific recommendations followed by assessment-based decisions to the country, Shalva Papuashvili, speaker of the Georgian parliament, said.

"At a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission, I reported on how Georgia manages to maintain a safe environment in these difficult circumstances and contribute to ensuring international security. I proposed that NATO follow the example of the European Union, which offers us specific recommendations and makes corresponding assessment-based decisions as they are met," Papuashvili told Georgian journalists in Brussels on Wednesday.

Georgia should have "clear criteria and expectations" on its path to integration with NATO, he said.

Papuashvili hopes that clear support for Georgia's accession to NATO will be given at the next summit of the alliance in Washington in 2024, he said.

"We want NATO to provide clear approaches for Georgia's accession to the organization," he said.