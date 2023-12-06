Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

As a result of the Russian shelling in Nikopol, an infrastructure facility was damaged, there were no casualties, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Twice a day, the aggressor hit Nikopol. He used a kamikaze drone and artillery. An infrastructure facility has been damaged. No dead or injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

"Our air defense forces have worked over in Nikopol and Dnipro districts. The day passed calmly in the rest of the region," he said.

According to the Skhid Air Command, a KAP-X 59 guided aviation missile was destroyed over Dnipro region.