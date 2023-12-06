EU sees no arms trafficking from Ukraine into Europe - European commissioner

There is no arms trafficking into the EU territory from Ukraine, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said.

Given the experience of war in the Balkans, relevant measures were taken to avoid arms trafficking into the European Union amid the hostilities in Ukraine, she said.

Just a handful of weapons spilled over into the EU territory and were intercepted at the border, Johansson said. This means there is no trafficking, she said at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday when the Council of the European Union met.

This has not reached a large scale owing to the exchange of useful information with the Ukrainian authorities, Johansson said.