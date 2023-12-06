Facts

15:16 06.12.2023

Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian military had passed the first and second lines of defense of the Russians, and were between the second and third.

"We continue to restore the territories. There are lines of defense, we have already passed through the first and second, and we are between the second and third," Umerov said in an interview with the American FOX News channel.

In addition, the minister said that Ukraine has a plan to de-occupy its lands next year.

"We have a plan. We have deoccupied 50% of our territory, defeated the Russian Federation on our land, restored the territories, liberated them. And now we have a plan for 2024," Umerov said.

