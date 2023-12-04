Facts

21:08 04.12.2023

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

EU leaders intend to discuss with the Chinese leadership the use of Beijing's influence on Moscow in order to put an end to the war that the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine.

This was announced in Brussels on Monday on the eve of the China-EU summit, which will be held in Beijing on December 7-8, a senior European diplomat told reporters.

Speaking about the agenda of the summit, he noted that one of the main geopolitical issues in the field of global security that the EU leaders intend to raise will be the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

The diplomat also said that the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, would also raise the issue of China's possible influence on North Korea, which supplies Russia with weapons.

