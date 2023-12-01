Facts

17:32 01.12.2023

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

1 min read

Slovakia's truckers association (UNAS) on Friday began to block the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing point (BCP), adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhgorod BCP, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service has reported.

"According to information from the Slovak border guards, at 16:05 on the territory of Slovakia, a blocking of the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké BCP, adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhgorod BCP, began. The action, the timing of which is not yet known, is being performed by representatives of Slovakia's truckers association," Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said in a message published on its Telegram channel.

Truckers will not block the transportation of humanitarian aid, other important cargo, fuel, refrigerated cargo, and live animals. At the same time, remaining cargo will be allowed to leave Slovakia in limited quantities, four trucks per hour.

It is known that traffic will not be blocked at the entrance to Slovakia, and the movement of passenger vehicles and buses will not be limited.

Tags: #border #slovakia

