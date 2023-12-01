Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Defense forces destroyed 18 of 25 UAVs and one Kh-59 missile with which the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine on the night of December 1, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

"As a result of combat operations, 18 attack UAVs and one X-59 guided aircraft missile were destroyed," according to the statement.

The Air Force reports that on the night of December 1, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed type in two directions: Cape Chauda – occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. The occupiers also launched an attack with guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region.

It is noted that in total the enemy used two Kh-59 aircraft and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The main direction of impact is the south and east of the country.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been involved in repelling the air attack. Air defense operated in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.