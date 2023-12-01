Facts

12:54 01.12.2023

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

1 min read
Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Defense forces destroyed 18 of 25 UAVs and one Kh-59 missile with which the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine on the night of December 1, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

"As a result of combat operations, 18 attack UAVs and one X-59 guided aircraft missile were destroyed," according to the statement.

The Air Force reports that on the night of December 1, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed type in two directions: Cape Chauda – occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. The occupiers also launched an attack with guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region.

It is noted that in total the enemy used two Kh-59 aircraft and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The main direction of impact is the south and east of the country.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been involved in repelling the air attack. Air defense operated in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Tags: #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

15:43 22.11.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully inflict fire on concentration of Russian invaders from 810th Marine Brigade

Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully inflict fire on concentration of Russian invaders from 810th Marine Brigade

17:04 20.11.2023
Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

16:03 17.11.2023
Defense Forces gain foothold on left bank of Dnieper River near Kherson

Defense Forces gain foothold on left bank of Dnieper River near Kherson

11:44 17.11.2023
Defense forces eliminate 1,140 occupiers over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,140 occupiers over day - General Staff

09:36 17.11.2023
Ukrainian rocket launchers hit six artillery vehicles, two enemy control points - General Staff

Ukrainian rocket launchers hit six artillery vehicles, two enemy control points - General Staff

13:26 09.11.2023
Defense forces liquidate 1,080 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – Ukraine's General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 1,080 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – Ukraine's General Staff

17:29 08.11.2023
Ukrnafta provides assistance to Defense Forces for UAH 700 mln – company head

Ukrnafta provides assistance to Defense Forces for UAH 700 mln – company head

10:50 03.11.2023
Defense Forces eliminate 24 of 38 attack Shahed drones, one X-59 missile – Air Force

Defense Forces eliminate 24 of 38 attack Shahed drones, one X-59 missile – Air Force

10:26 02.11.2023
Defense forces liquidate 930 invaders over day – General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 930 invaders over day – General Staff

12:18 01.11.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy two Russian missiles over Black Sea

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy two Russian missiles over Black Sea

AD

HOT NEWS

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

LATEST

USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

USA working in three directions to preserve Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Kirby

AD
AD
AD
AD