France to increase supplies of ammunition to Ukraine next year - weapons engineer-general

France will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine in 2024, weapons engineer-general Jean-François Doc said during a meeting of the Ukrainian and French delegations in Kyiv.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klymenkov and Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk took part in the event from the Ukrainian side. The delegations discussed urgent military needs and the types of weapons with which France could help the Ukrainian army.

“This week we have already received funds and will make a payment for the additional purchase of CAESAR self-propelled guns. I thank the French side for the continuous provision of ammunition for these systems. Of course, if possible, I would like to increase the number of guns,” Lieutenant General Havryliuk emphasized.

The parties also considered the possibility of strengthening cooperation in the defense sector and establishing logistics support between the countries.

“France is making every possible effort to help Ukraine. Our Support Fund is trying to cover part of the costs of purchasing some spare parts and weapons for the Ukrainian side. We understand Ukrainian needs, so next year France will increase the supply of ammunition,” noted Doc.