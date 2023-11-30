Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz on Thursday, in particular, he thanked the Chancellor for the new defense package and the multi-year financial assistance program.

"We discussed further defense cooperation. I am grateful for the powerful "winter" defense package from Germany, including 4 IRIS-T systems and for the multi-year financial assistance program from Germany. These are the best signs of Germany's unflagging support. I highly appreciate that all our agreements are being fulfilled," the president wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the situation on the battlefield. "I told about my morning visit to Kupiansk, as well as to Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa the day before," Zelenskyy said.

" I also informed him about the situation in the Black Sea, the functioning of the Grain Corridor and the efforts needed to further protect civilian shipping," he added.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its participation in implementing the Peace Formula, particularly for the advisor's participation in the meeting in Malta and readiness to participate in the next meeting.

"I emphasized the importance of ensuring unity within the European Union in the issue of endorsement of Ukraine's accession negotiations and in the allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid for the coming years," the Ukrainian leader said.