Armenian parliamentary opposition initiating process of Pashinyan's impeachment

Armenia's opposition has reported the creation of a national committee that will coordinate actions to remove the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government from power.

"We have drafted a program of actions whose end purpose is to remove the current regime from power," Ishkhan Saghatelyan, former deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament and a representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party, said at an opposition rally held in front of the Armenian government building.

He also said the parliamentary opposition is initiating the process of Pashinyan's impeachment.

"Almost all opposition parties had hours-long discussions yesterday, as a result of which a roadmap to solve the current situation was formed," Saghatelyan said.

It was decided to create a national committee that "will coordinate, bear responsibility for the opposition movement," he said.