Facts

20:25 28.09.2023

Armenian opposition to stage rally in central Yerevan on Sat

The Armenian opposition plans to stage a rally in downtown Yerevan again.

"We will rally on Republic Square at 5 p.m. September 30," a statement by the opposition National Committee said.

The opposition began a series of protests on September 19 to demand the prime minister's resignation in the wake of Azerbaijan's operation in Karabakh, which caused an influx of refugees.

The opposition cancelled the protests on September 26 due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The influx of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia continues. Both our numerous compatriots and the National Committee are involved in the cause of overcoming a humanitarian disaster," the committee said then.

Tags: #opposition #plans #armenia

