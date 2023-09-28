Facts

20:27 28.09.2023

If zones of contaminated areas change due to Chornobyl accident, affected persons to be provided with adequate social protection – PM in response to petition

2 min read
If zones of contaminated areas change due to Chornobyl accident, affected persons to be provided with adequate social protection – PM in response to petition

If the boundaries of zones of radioactively contaminated territories are changed as a result of the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the affected citizens will be provided with adequate social protection in accordance with the law, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in response to the petition.

"As of September 27, 2023, the Ministry of Ecology is considering the issue of carrying out a new dosimetric certification. Currently, the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On approval of the list of settlements classified as zones of radioactive contamination as a result of the Chornobyl disaster" has not been received by the Cabinet of Ministers," Shmyhal said in his response to the petition.

The Prime Minister said that today, in Ukraine there are more than 1.6 million citizens affected by the Chornobyl disaster, who, in accordance with established categories, are provided with benefits and compensation, regardless of their registered place of residence, including in areas of radioactive contamination zones.

"In the event of changes in the boundaries of zones of radioactively contaminated territories, affected citizens will be provided with adequate social protection in accordance with the law," he said.

As reported, on September 12, a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers calling not to remove settlements from the category of those affected by the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant received the necessary number of votes for consideration.

Tags: #pm #chnpp

MORE ABOUT

20:43 06.09.2023
Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

19:57 06.09.2023
Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

20:12 29.06.2023
Spanish PM to visit Kyiv on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Spanish PM to visit Kyiv on Saturday – Zelenskyy

20:48 22.05.2023
Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

19:52 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy presents Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree to Estonian PM

Zelenskyy presents Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree to Estonian PM

20:34 07.04.2023
Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

19:31 29.03.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

20:57 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

20:04 23.02.2023
Plaque dedicated to Spanish PM unveiled on Walk of Brave in Kyiv

Plaque dedicated to Spanish PM unveiled on Walk of Brave in Kyiv

19:51 27.01.2023
Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

LATEST

Over 76,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian govt

Zaluzhny speaks with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Joint Forces in Europe Cavoli

Armenian opposition to stage rally in central Yerevan on Sat

Zelenskyy holds video meeting with new ambassador of United24 actor Mark Strong

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD