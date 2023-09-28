If zones of contaminated areas change due to Chornobyl accident, affected persons to be provided with adequate social protection – PM in response to petition

If the boundaries of zones of radioactively contaminated territories are changed as a result of the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the affected citizens will be provided with adequate social protection in accordance with the law, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in response to the petition.

"As of September 27, 2023, the Ministry of Ecology is considering the issue of carrying out a new dosimetric certification. Currently, the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On approval of the list of settlements classified as zones of radioactive contamination as a result of the Chornobyl disaster" has not been received by the Cabinet of Ministers," Shmyhal said in his response to the petition.

The Prime Minister said that today, in Ukraine there are more than 1.6 million citizens affected by the Chornobyl disaster, who, in accordance with established categories, are provided with benefits and compensation, regardless of their registered place of residence, including in areas of radioactive contamination zones.

"In the event of changes in the boundaries of zones of radioactively contaminated territories, affected citizens will be provided with adequate social protection in accordance with the law," he said.

As reported, on September 12, a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers calling not to remove settlements from the category of those affected by the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant received the necessary number of votes for consideration.