19:12 28.09.2023

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

Three people were killed as a result of Russian occupation forces' artillery attack on Kherson, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Russian forces have shelled Kherson using artillery. Currently, we know that three women were killed," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko also said that Russian artillery attacked a residential district of Kherson.

"Three women, who were in the street at that moment, were killed. Every day under enemy shelling. In the past 24 hours alone, the occupiers ten times shelled Kherson district using artily," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kherson #casualties #shelling

