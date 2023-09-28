Facts

11:32 28.09.2023

Kuleba: Topic of Taurus missiles raised at Zelenskyy-Scholz meeting, transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine is matter of time

2 min read
The topic of supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles was raised during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the U.S. last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"About long-range missiles. The topic of Taurus was at the meeting of President Zelenskyy with German Chancellor Scholz, and the topic of ATACMS was at the meeting with U.S. President Biden. Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak is working with Jake Sullivan, I am working accordingly with Antony Blinken in order to rather, this issue has been resolved. And I am convinced that the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine is a matter of time. Just as we have successfully solved problems with other types of weapons before," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In the issue of military assistance, as the minister noted, two parts should be highlighted: the stability of supplies of those weapons that have already been open for transfer since the beginning of Russian aggression, and the second topic is the last "closed" positions, which at the moment are long-range missiles ATACMS from the United States and TAURUS from Germany.

"As for stability. There is the first block, and here, from the conversation between the President and U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin, it is clearly clear that the United States continues planning and is making every effort to ensure that the weapons, ammunition and shells promised to us in the required quantities are supplied stably and quickly." But there is a second block that Ukraine started – this is, in fact, the joint production of weapons. And that is why in a few days we are holding the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv," Kuleba said.

Tags: #kuleba #missiles

