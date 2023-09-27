Facts

20:20 27.09.2023

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

2 min read
Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko commented on the intentions of the Russian Federation to return to the UN Human Rights Council, from where it kicked out in April 2022 after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation is promoting its candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council. Let me remind you that in the past it was deprived of its membership rights in response to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With this step, Russia is trying to prove that it can continue to grossly violate human rights with impunity, commit war crimes and crimes against humanity," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine's position is clear: Russia should not get the right to return to one of the key UN bodies until it bears responsibility for all crimes.

“The place of Russian war criminals is on the benches of the tribunal, and not in the UN Human Rights Council,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the BBC reported that Russia is distributing a position paper among UN member states calling for support for its election to the Human Rights Council, from where it was kicked out because of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: #russia #un #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:14 26.09.2023
AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

15:21 26.09.2023
SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

12:39 26.09.2023
Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

20:21 25.09.2023
Canada introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

Canada introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

17:33 25.09.2023
In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

20:36 21.09.2023
EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

20:28 20.09.2023
Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

19:50 20.09.2023
UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

19:33 20.09.2023
UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

10:07 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy: For first time in history there is chance to end aggression on terms of nation attacked

Zelenskyy: For first time in history there is chance to end aggression on terms of nation attacked

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

LATEST

Almost 350 people injured in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and blast in Stepanakert taken to Armenia - Health Ministry

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Defense Committee of Bulgarian Parliament approves transfer of faulty S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Ukrainian troops continue their offensive south of Bakhmut, 115 occupiers killed over day

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

AD
AD
AD
AD