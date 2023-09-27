Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Yuriy Dzhyhyr and Natalia Kalmykova as Deputy Defense Ministers of Ukraine, and Kateryna Chernohorenko as Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

As reported, on September 6, the Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, who previously headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Before that, the parliament supported the resignation of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Dzhyhyr previously served as Deputy Minister of Finance, Kalmykova as Executive Director of the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation, and Chernohorenko as Project manager of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.