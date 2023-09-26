Facts

15:21 26.09.2023

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

1 min read
SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

A drone launched by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) dropped an explosive on the power substation in the village of Snagost in Russia's Kursk region as a result of which seven settlements were left blacked out, a source in the Ukrainian special service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The blackout in Russia's Kursk region was organized by the SBU… It was the special service's drone that dropped an explosive on the power substation in the village of Snagost, Kursk region. As a result, seven settlements were left blacked out," the source said.

The source also noted that "such a 'bavovna' [attack] shows the fact that the SBU's special operations have entered a new level."

"Russia should understand that if it is going to continue attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, then it will receive a tough response. Our resources allow us to do this," the source said.

Tags: #russia #sbu #drone

MORE ABOUT

20:14 26.09.2023
AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

11:12 26.09.2023
As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

20:21 25.09.2023
Canada introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

Canada introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

20:36 21.09.2023
EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

20:28 20.09.2023
Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

20:41 19.09.2023
USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

20:36 19.09.2023
Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

09:28 15.09.2023
Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

20:46 14.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

20:33 14.09.2023
Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON - AUTHORITIES

Romanian Defense Ministry condemns Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD