Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

More than 160 companies from 26 countries will take part in the first Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

“Today, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin reported that more than 160 companies have already been involved in the preparation of the first Defense Industries Forum, which will be participants. Some 26 countries, different parts of the world - America, Asia, Europe, Australia. Manufacturers of a full range of weapons,” he said.

“We will do everything to unite the world to create a new and powerful arsenal for Ukraine and all defenders of international law,” the president said.