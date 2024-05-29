Press Releases

18:32 29.05.2024

June 12 - Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” - new business opportunities

1 min read

Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” will be held on June 12 and will bring together many experts. 
The new pig industry of Ukraine means 20 million pigs (a 4-fold increase) and an additional 6 billion euros of added value annually!
Ukraine's economic achievements are now more important than ever!

At the Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” Forum on June 12, 2024, producers and processors will gather to formulate a common strategy for development and maintaining profitability.

The main issues of the forum:

- Ways to overcome the blocking of pork exports
- Eradication of ASF in Ukraine through ASF vaccine prevention
- Strategy for implementing the New Pig Production Program in Ukraine
- Investment opportunities in the pig business
- New equipment and innovations in meat processing
- New products and innovations in pig breeding

These and other useful issues for agrarian businessmen will be revealed at the forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” forum on June 12, 2024

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner of the event. 

Registration by the link: https://meatindustry.com.ua/

Tags: #meat #pigs #forum #grain

MORE ABOUT

19:51 20.05.2024
Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

20:04 19.05.2024
Forum "Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024" will be held on June 12

Forum "Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024" will be held on June 12

18:23 10.05.2024
Tashkent hosted III International Investment Forum with participation of representatives of Ukraine

Tashkent hosted III International Investment Forum with participation of representatives of Ukraine

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

14:35 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

09:33 22.04.2024
22 000 sq m business center is up for sale in Kyiv

22 000 sq m business center is up for sale in Kyiv

19:11 17.04.2024
U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

16:39 17.04.2024
Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

19:16 09.04.2024
France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

12:44 02.04.2024
Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

New digital interpretations of business classics: Foresight 2.4 by Linkos Group

OTP BANK started selling domestic government bonds from its own portfolio

Security, Comfort, and Community – TOP 3 Requests of Home Buyers During the War

New Olympic Dreams training camp for Ukrainian boxers was held in Slovakia

Barrier-free and inclusive approach to rebuilding the country. The second Ukrainian Construction Congress was held in Kyiv

As fighting intensifies around Kharkiv, ICRC increases support for displaced people

On May 17th the Kyiv Security Forum holds an online-discussion on the issue of russian assets confiscation

Summer in Turkey, season 2024: great offers from ANEX Tour

Greencubator invites green startups to participate in the international ClimateLaunchpad 2024 competition

OTP BANK is building its own environmental and social management system

AD
AD
AD
AD