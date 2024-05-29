June 12 - Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” - new business opportunities

Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” will be held on June 12 and will bring together many experts.

The new pig industry of Ukraine means 20 million pigs (a 4-fold increase) and an additional 6 billion euros of added value annually!

Ukraine's economic achievements are now more important than ever!

At the Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” Forum on June 12, 2024, producers and processors will gather to formulate a common strategy for development and maintaining profitability.

The main issues of the forum:

- Ways to overcome the blocking of pork exports

- Eradication of ASF in Ukraine through ASF vaccine prevention

- Strategy for implementing the New Pig Production Program in Ukraine

- Investment opportunities in the pig business

- New equipment and innovations in meat processing

- New products and innovations in pig breeding

These and other useful issues for agrarian businessmen will be revealed at the forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” forum on June 12, 2024

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner of the event.

Registration by the link: https://meatindustry.com.ua/