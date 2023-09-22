Facts

14:05 22.09.2023

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a new package of American security assistance to Ukraine.

“More artillery, more ammunition, more anti-tank weapons, and next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine,” he said in Washington on Thursday, speaking at talks with President Zelenskyy in an expanded format.

“We’re also focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, to protect the critical infrastructure that provides heat and light during the coldest and darkest days of the year," he said, adding that “the new aid package includes the provision of a second Hawk air defence battery, with ongoing deliveries of additional batteries and other systems every month throughout the winter. It also includes interceptor systems to protect Ukrainian grain silos, hospitals, schools and power plants.”

“Last week I announced the appointment of Penny Pritzker as our new Special Representative. Penny, thank you for being willing to come back in. Of you — she’s the — going to be the Special Representative for Ukraine Economic Recovery to help Ukraine reopen markets, mobilize investments, and make the necessary economic reforms that are needed,” Biden said.

“I’ve never seen so much courage exhibited by civilians. It really is amazing. It’s amazing,” Biden said about Ukrainian people. “Ukraine is unbroken, unbowed, and unconquered, proving that nothing can dim the flame of liberty that burns in the heart of free people.”

