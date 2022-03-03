Almost 40,000 Ukrainians liable for military service return to country via checkpoints in Lviv region – Border Guard Service

Almost 40,000 Ukrainians liable for military service have returned to the country through checkpoints in Lviv region after Russia's open invasion of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Ukrainians liable for military service continue to arrive from abroad. After Russia's open invasion, more than 50,000 citizens of Ukraine entered from abroad only through checkpoints in Lviv region. Among them, about 80% [almost 40,000] are men aged 18- 60 years. There are more and more people who want to meet the 'liberators,' but not with flowers!" the State Border Guard Service said in a Facebook post on Thursday.