Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

U.S. President Joe Biden is going to announce on Thursday the allocation of a large package of military assistance to Ukraine, Western media report, citing an unnamed American official.

Biden will announce major military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday, the media reported.

They note that the application for assistance coincides with the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the administration was still considering the issue of supplying Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles. The United States is also discussing this topic with Kyiv.

Earlier in September, CNN, citing informed sources, reported that Biden may soon decide to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. According to the channel's interlocutors, discussions about sending ATACMS have intensified in recent weeks. They noted that the U.S. Department of State and the Pentagon recommend Biden to take this step.

Previously, Washington stated that it did not intend to send ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Kyiv due to their shortage.