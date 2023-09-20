Facts

17:11 20.09.2023

Ukrainian intelligence about explosions in Crimea: AFU General Staff to announce details very soon

Ukrainian forces carry out scheduled work on Russia's military objects in the temporarily occupied territories, including in Ukraine's Crimea, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said while commending on the recent explosions on the peninsula.

"Scheduled work of the Ukrainian security and defense forces continues. Of course, on the military objects of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories, including in Ukraine's Crimea. Details will be announced very soon by the Armed Forces and the General Staff," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Yusov said that in recent days "there have been a lot of news from Crimea, and all this is happening within the framework of a single complex of measures."

"All these measures are effective, trust me," he said.

Yusov also said that the measures are aimed at weakening of enemy's positions, as Crimea is its logistics hub, in particular, for the transfer of troops.

"Certain operations are aimed at this logistics hub: in the sea, on the ground, and in the air. Follow up the updates," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Telegram channels, including the Crimean Wind channel, reported explosions in the vicinity of Inkerman and at the air bases in Belbek and Kacha, Crimea.

