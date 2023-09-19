Facts

19:52 19.09.2023

Milley: It’s my last meeting of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group, I'm retiring

1 min read
Milley: It’s my last meeting of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group, I'm retiring

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley announced his retirement. The meeting of the Contact Group of the Defense of Ukraine, which was held in Ramstein (Germany) on Tuesday, was his last.

Milley announced this personally at a press conference that took place after the meeting.

He said that today was his last meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine before retiring. He said his term of office is coming to an end, but the mission of this group continues until the ultimate goal is achieved – a free and sovereign Ukraine. The success of this group does not depend on any individual, but on the common commitments and values of our entire collective nation, he said.

Milley stated that the main goal of the group's work remains the same – to support Ukraine until Putin's undesirable illegal destructive war ends.

The U.S. General assured that their commitment is a free, independent and sovereign Ukraine.

Tags: #contact_group #milley

MORE ABOUT

20:32 31.08.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

20:31 17.08.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

11:23 21.07.2023
Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

15:02 19.07.2023
AFU counteroffensive is far from failure, there is lot of struggle ahead – Milley

AFU counteroffensive is far from failure, there is lot of struggle ahead – Milley

13:09 01.07.2023
AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

10:05 26.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

11:00 02.05.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

20:58 21.04.2023
Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

14:17 16.02.2023
USA checks stockpiles of weapons, re-evaluates defense policy amid war in Ukraine – Milley

USA checks stockpiles of weapons, re-evaluates defense policy amid war in Ukraine – Milley

10:09 26.01.2023
Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

UN Secretary General: Russia’s invasion into Ukraine ‘unleashes nexus of horror,’ war has serious implications for us all

Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

LATEST

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Azerbaijan restricts access to TikTok

Azerbaijan launching local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

Govt makes changes to plan to prevent oligarchs from abusing their influence in line with Venice Commission findings

AD
AD
AD
AD