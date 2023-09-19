Milley: It’s my last meeting of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group, I'm retiring

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley announced his retirement. The meeting of the Contact Group of the Defense of Ukraine, which was held in Ramstein (Germany) on Tuesday, was his last.

Milley announced this personally at a press conference that took place after the meeting.

He said that today was his last meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine before retiring. He said his term of office is coming to an end, but the mission of this group continues until the ultimate goal is achieved – a free and sovereign Ukraine. The success of this group does not depend on any individual, but on the common commitments and values of our entire collective nation, he said.

Milley stated that the main goal of the group's work remains the same – to support Ukraine until Putin's undesirable illegal destructive war ends.

The U.S. General assured that their commitment is a free, independent and sovereign Ukraine.