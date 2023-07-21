Facts

11:23 21.07.2023

Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, in a call with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, reported on successes in certain areas.

In the Telegram channel, Zaluzhny informed on Thursday that he had told his interlocutor in detail about the operational situation along the entire frontline.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the enemy's super complex minefields, anti-tank barriers and the system of fire destruction, methodically destroy enemy forces and continue to conduct offensive operations to de-occupy our territory. There are successes in several areas. Our soldiers are heroes," he said.

We discussed separately the issues of supplying military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, equipment and ammunition.

"I am grateful to General Milley and all the people of the United States for their strong support and dialogue, which we will continue in the future," Zaluzhny said.

