20:31 17.08.2023

Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has held a telephone conversation with head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, as part of an ongoing dialogue with partners.

"He spoke about the operational situation at the front and our plans for the near, medium and longer term prospects. I also informed General Milley in detail about the plans and likely actions of the Russian occupiers," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We discussed the urgent need of the Ukrainian army for shells, weapons, means of mine clearance, air defense, electronic warfare systems. I thanked the allies for the material and technical assistance already provided," he also said.

