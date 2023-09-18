Facts

15:34 18.09.2023

Russia spends over $167 bln on war against Ukraine – Forbes

1 min read
Russia spent about $167.3 billion on the war during the 18 months of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Forbes Ukraine reports.

The Kremlin is spending about $300 million daily on the war with Ukraine. And the Russian budget spent more in January-June of this year than it planned to spend in the entire 2023.

Despite this, Russia is doubling its military budget, and the retention of Russian soldiers is becoming increasingly scarce.

Direct military expenses and the cost of lost equipment of the Russian Federation for 18 months of war (from February 24, 2022 to August 24, 2023) amount to about $167.3 billion, according to Forbes calculations based on data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This estimate does not include non-military defense expenditures or the economic losses of the aggressor country.

Among the largest expenditure items: support for military operations ($51.3 billion), military salaries ($35.1 billion), compensation to the families of the dead ($25.6 billion) and wounded ($21 billion) and the cost of destroyed equipment ($34 billion).

