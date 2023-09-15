Zaluzhny holds meeting with US, British partners, briefs them in detail on front situation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has announced constructive negotiations with American and British partners.

“Meeting with American and British partners. A wide range of issues, constructive negotiations. Familiarized the Allies in detail with the operational situation along the entire front. Commanders’ reports were heard. Problems that developed in the groups of troops have been discussed. Our vision of the development of events on the front line was presented,” wrote Zaluzhny on the Telegram channel.

According to Zaluzhny, they discussed the need for the Ukrainian army in shells, weapons and military equipment.

“We are waiting for good news,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also noted that they stopped with partners on the issues of strengthening the air defense of Ukraine, additional transport for the evacuation of the wounded, finding ways to repair equipment and restore the combat capability of military units. A separate topic was the situation in the Black Sea.

“I am grateful to our partners for their fruitful work and support in the fight against the Russian aggressor,” Zaluzhny summed up.