Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine's goal before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024 is to demonstrate real progress in the implementation of the adapted annual national programme (ANP), as well as to fully launch the work of the Council of Ukraine-NATO.

"We are ready to start work on creating joint committees and working groups within the Council," the deputy prime minister's press service said, citing Stefanishyna, following a meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge.

The parties also discussed the practical aspects of creating joint committees and working groups within the Ukraine-NATO Council, and priority areas for Ukraine for work in the committees.

The Deputy Prime Minister also conveyed to NATO the vision of priority areas of reform that will be included in the adapted annual national program.