Facts

14:21 15.09.2023

Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

1 min read
Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine's goal before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024 is to demonstrate real progress in the implementation of the adapted annual national programme (ANP), as well as to fully launch the work of the Council of Ukraine-NATO.

"We are ready to start work on creating joint committees and working groups within the Council," the deputy prime minister's press service said, citing Stefanishyna, following a meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge.

The parties also discussed the practical aspects of creating joint committees and working groups within the Ukraine-NATO Council, and priority areas for Ukraine for work in the committees.

The Deputy Prime Minister also conveyed to NATO the vision of priority areas of reform that will be included in the adapted annual national program.

Tags: #nato #summit

MORE ABOUT

19:44 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

19:42 06.09.2023
Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

20:43 04.09.2023
Summit of first ladies and gentlemen to be dedicated to mental health, bring together reps from dozens of countries – Zelenska

Summit of first ladies and gentlemen to be dedicated to mental health, bring together reps from dozens of countries – Zelenska

19:17 22.08.2023
Peace Formula summit may be held in France

Peace Formula summit may be held in France

09:28 22.08.2023
Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

20:56 17.08.2023
It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

20:26 15.08.2023
Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

19:49 15.08.2023
Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

20:51 02.08.2023
NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

18:57 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

LATEST

Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

Ukrainian MFA calls on Brussels to request explanation from Hungary why Szijjártó spreading disinformation against EU in Asia

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

AD
AD
AD
AD