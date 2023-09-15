Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

The third Separate Assault Brigade announced the destruction of the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of Russia and the liberation of Andriyivka (Donetsk region).

"As a result of a lightning-fast operation, the Russian garrison of Andriyivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces and destroyed. In two days, the third Separate Assault Brigade eliminated: the head of the enemy's brigade reconnaissance; three battalion commanders; almost the entire infantry of the 72nd brigade, along with officers and a significant amount of equipment," they said in the Telegram channel.

To date, the fighting continues, Ukrainian soldiers are gaining a foothold in new positions. Specific information about enemy losses will be released later.

"The capture and retention of the village of Andriyivka is our path to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut, and the key to the success of the entire further offensive. We are paying a high price for the results of these battles. And the blood of each of our fighters will be repaid only with blood," the brigade's command said.

Later, press officer of the third Special Operations Brigade Oleksandr Borodin said the settlement was completely destroyed, and also clarified that there was no civilian population left in Andriyivka. "There are no civilians there. This is a fairly small settlement, there were only Russian soldiers there and for quite a long time. That is, it's not even weeks or a month – many months, if not since winter, there has been no one there. Since the settlement is small, and it was heavily damaged when the enemy attacked in the winter, when they were advancing. Even then it was very much destroyed, and now what remains is what remains," Borodin said during a telethon on Friday.

As reported, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Friday morning that the Defense Forces had taken control of Andriyivka. Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported about the capture of this settlement, but the third Special Operations Brigade denied this.