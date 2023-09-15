Facts

12:53 15.09.2023

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

2 min read
Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

The third Separate Assault Brigade announced the destruction of the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of Russia and the liberation of Andriyivka (Donetsk region).

"As a result of a lightning-fast operation, the Russian garrison of Andriyivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces and destroyed. In two days, the third Separate Assault Brigade eliminated: the head of the enemy's brigade reconnaissance; three battalion commanders; almost the entire infantry of the 72nd brigade, along with officers and a significant amount of equipment," they said in the Telegram channel.

To date, the fighting continues, Ukrainian soldiers are gaining a foothold in new positions. Specific information about enemy losses will be released later.

"The capture and retention of the village of Andriyivka is our path to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut, and the key to the success of the entire further offensive. We are paying a high price for the results of these battles. And the blood of each of our fighters will be repaid only with blood," the brigade's command said.

Later, press officer of the third Special Operations Brigade Oleksandr Borodin said the settlement was completely destroyed, and also clarified that there was no civilian population left in Andriyivka. "There are no civilians there. This is a fairly small settlement, there were only Russian soldiers there and for quite a long time. That is, it's not even weeks or a month – many months, if not since winter, there has been no one there. Since the settlement is small, and it was heavily damaged when the enemy attacked in the winter, when they were advancing. Even then it was very much destroyed, and now what remains is what remains," Borodin said during a telethon on Friday.

As reported, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Friday morning that the Defense Forces had taken control of Andriyivka. Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported about the capture of this settlement, but the third Special Operations Brigade denied this.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

20:46 14.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

12:31 13.09.2023
Russia already launches over 2,000 Shahed-type UAVs across Ukraine

Russia already launches over 2,000 Shahed-type UAVs across Ukraine

12:20 13.09.2023
European Commission's President in 'State of the Union' address: We to propose to extend Ukrainians' temporary protection in EU

European Commission's President in 'State of the Union' address: We to propose to extend Ukrainians' temporary protection in EU

14:50 12.09.2023
Russia regrouping forces, transferring reserves from rear – Military Media Center

Russia regrouping forces, transferring reserves from rear – Military Media Center

12:45 12.09.2023
AFU advance in Bakhmut direction, in west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AFU advance in Bakhmut direction, in west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

16:09 11.09.2023
Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

09:34 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Death of foreign volunteers confirms how close war against Ukraine is to everyone who values human life

Zelenskyy: Death of foreign volunteers confirms how close war against Ukraine is to everyone who values human life

20:40 08.09.2023
Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

18:51 08.09.2023
UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

20:26 07.09.2023
Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

LATEST

Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Ukrainian MFA calls on Brussels to request explanation from Hungary why Szijjártó spreading disinformation against EU in Asia

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

AD
AD
AD
AD